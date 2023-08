The North East regional coordinator for New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has been attacked.

According to Ali Zakaria, he was beaten mercilessly when he questioned some voters who lifted up their ballot paper to the full view of the delegates after voting.

He told JoyNews some unidentified delegates attacked him; leaving him with a swollen eye and bruises on his face.

ALSO READ: