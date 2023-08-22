Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, has stirred controversy with his declaration to refrain from participating in the upcoming Super Delegates Conference scheduled for August 26th.

This conference holds great significance as it will ultimately determine five aspirants from whom the NPP’s presidential candidate will be chosen.

In an official letter dated August 20, 2023, Abronye DC expressed his reservations about taking part in the conference and strongly denied allegations of soliciting money from aspirants in exchange for campaign support.

Abronye DC’s decision has evoked reactions from within the party, particularly from Maxwell Mahama, the Communications Officer for the NPP in the Sunyani East constituency.

Mr Mahama accused Abronye DC of being caught in a tight spot after his announcement and highlighted instances where influential party members had supported him.

He alleged that Joe Ghartey assisted Abronye DC in his first trip to Germany, Akoto Afriyie gifted him black tundra, and Dr Bawumia provided him with NPP-coloured tundra.

Responding to these claims in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show on Monday, Abronye DC defended himself by offering his own version of events.

He revealed that his trip to Germany had been facilitated by an existing visa and he had funded his journey to Spain along with a companion.

Disputing Mr Mahama’s assertions, Abronye DC stated, “Mahama’s comments are fueled by bitterness and animosity, leading him to propagate falsehoods against me.”

He further clarified that Akoto Afriyie had not presented him with a campaign car.

Instead, Afriyie had promised six regional chairmen vehicles to support the party’s 2020 election campaigns in 2018, a promise that reportedly involved President Akufo-Addo as a witness.

Regarding the cars, Abronye DC revealed, “The car given by Afriyie was involved in several accidents, rendering it inoperable. If he desires it, he should come and claim it. He has been discussing it since 2018 until now.”

In light of these accidents, Dr. Bawumia subsequently offered him another tundra.

Abronye DC emphasized that, as a politician, receiving favours is a natural occurrence and stressed that it’s his right to abstain from the upcoming election.

He added, “Even when Addo Kuffour had done me good in the past by assisting me in securing placements for individuals currently in public service, I did not support him in elections. I supported Akufo-Addo to secure electoral victory. Therefore, if these individuals have aided me, why can’t I abstain from the super delegates elections?” he quizzed.

