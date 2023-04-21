The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, has asked former President John Mahama to apologise to transport industry players, especially trotro drivers, ‘loading boys’, and station managers.

This comes after Mr Mahama in his recent campaign tour of the Eastern Region compared the incumbent government to ignorant station boys.

“They said they have the men, and so the people of Ghana tried them by voting for them, they said they should try them and that was the mistake the people of Ghana made because we have come to realise that after all the ‘we have the men’ it was station boys, they don’t know anything,” the former president said.

Appalled by the statement, Mr Abronye in a Facebook post called on the former president to render an unqualified apology to them and the people of Ghana.

According to him, it would be imprudent for Mr Mahama to attack innocent groups in his politicking.

“John Mahama cannot insult our hard-working Trotro Drivers and station Boys and Go Scot-free,” parts of his post read.

He further stressed that President Mahama should have used the platform he had to rather come up with an alternative approach to solve the challenges confronting the country as a result of global issues if indeed he has any and not impliedly hurl insults on the innocent trotro drivers and their station masters.

Kwame Baffoe Abronye noted that “it was very uncultured, disrespectful, balderdash and very hubristic for the incompetent … John Dramani Mahama to insult the hardworking trotro drivers and Station boys that, ‘they don’t know anything’ and as a matter of fact he described them as an empty-headed group.”