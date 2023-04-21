A candidate in the Kumawu New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary, Dr Dacosta Aboagye, says the by-election presents an opportunity to unite the party in the constituency.

According to him, some party members are casting dirt on his campaign with no justification.

The Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service says such behaviour affects the unity of the party.

Already, the party in the constituency is believed to be divided among factions.

Some party faithful say the existing factions have negatively affected the party’s fortunes in the constituency.