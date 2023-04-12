The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe Abronye has said NDC will never be satisfied even if President Akufo-Addo appoints Jesus Christ and his disciples to serve on the Board of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Abronye DC reiterated that, the mode of appointment to the Commission is specified in Article 43 of the 1992 Constitution and Act 451.

According to him, the largest opposition party sees nothing good in Akufo-Addo’s government.

Abronye DC claimed that, former President John Dramani Mahama appointed a former NDC chairman’s daughter to serve as Commissioner at EC but NPP did not make any noise.

“Where in the Constitution can one site a breach of law in the current appointment made by the President?” he quizzed on Accra-based Hot FM.

Akufo-Addo on March 21, 2023, swore in three new people to replace three members of the EC Board who had retired.

They are Salima Ahmed Tijani, Dr Peter Appiahene and Rev Akua Ofori Boateng to replace Mrs Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida, Mr Ebenezer Aggrey-Fynn and Mrs Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo who have all retired.

The appointments was however been met with mixed reactions amidst calls from the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) for Dr Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani to resign.

The two have been described by the NDC as known affiliates of the governing NPP.

Dr Appiahene, has been linked to the NPP’s student wing, TESCON, with accusations that he was once a patron of TESCON in the Bono region.

For Hajia Tijani, it is alleged that, some of her family members belong to the ruling NPP.

Based on this backdrop, CODEO argued that, the partisan appointments will affect EC’s credibility in future elections.

But to Abronye DC said these claims by NDC should be treated with the contempt it deserves.