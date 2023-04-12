The CEO of Mavins Records Don Jazzy has denied claims that the success of artistes on his is because he buys fake streams for them.

In a recent interview, the producer and musician said that despite popular belief that streaming farms were designed to inflate streams or an illegal way to buy streams to increase numbers of a song, in his years of music it is non-existent.

“There’s no goddamn f**king streaming farm. I don’t know whether people have it but take it from people like us that are succeeding, that are at the forefront. I’m telling you that there’s no goddamn streaming farm. It doesn’t make any sense,” Don Jazzy insisted.

He noted that if buying fake streams were a thing all artistes in his company wuld be thriving.

“If there’s a streaming farm why am I not buying it for my artists that are not winning?” he queried.

This comes after Don Jazzy and other record label owners were recently called out on social media by some fans for using streaming farms to manipulate stream numbers in favour of their artists.

Meanwhile, Don Jazzy urged artiste to rather focus on making their music and marketing to succeed rather than focus on things like fake streaming.

He stated that artistes spirit may be crushed if they realise they cannot buy streams while others would become lazy when making music because they assume they could manipulate their numbers.

“All these side talks of there is a form of streaming farm somewhere, makes you become lazy. Go and create beautiful music and do all you need to do to market your songs.”

“Don’t sit down there and be assuming ‘this person is getting here because there’s a streaming farm somewhere’. Trust me, it’s just going to be affecting you. You will be thinking that it’s unattainable. You cannot get it. Ogbeni, you are doing yourself a disservice.”

