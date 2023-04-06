The Bono Region National Democratic Congress (NDC) has joined calls for the resignation of Dr Peter Appiahene who was recently appointed to the Electoral Commission (EC).

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) on Wednesday called on Dr Appiahene and Hajia Tijani to resign over their affiliations to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to CODEO, the appointments have the tendency to make the EC look partisan and affect its credibility in future elections.

In support, the NDC said Dr Appiahene is not an ordinary NPP member but an active communication team member, a patron of the NPP’s student wing, TESCON at the University of Energy and Natural Resources and the Regional IT director for the NPP in the Bono Region.

In view of this, they have questioned how Dr Appiahene can perform his duties without being subjected to the direction or control of any person or authority.

“The question is, can Dr Peter Appiahene, who has been extensively profiled to discover his long affiliation with the NPP, ever introduce himself at the Electoral Commission’s office at a meeting with political parties as a true Electoral Commissioner who can be trusted with his neutral role in any election-related issues?

“How can communicators of the NDC (such as Abdul Mumin Carlos – former Deputy Constituency Communication Officer for Wenchi, Naaba Abdulai – Deputy Ahafo Regional Treasurer and the Bono Regional Secretary, Mr Dennis Yeboah Twumasi) who have been on programs with Dr Appiahene Peter as a representation of the NPP accept to cooperate with Dr Peter Appiahene as the Electoral Commissioner in any election-related meeting at any level?” the party questioned.

The NDC has therefore called on the Council of State, to consider their earlier advice on the appointment of Dr Peter Appiahene.

The party has also announced plans to petition the National Peace Council, the Catholic Bishop Conference, the Council of State, the National Muslim Conference and all the relevant bodies to appeal to President Akufo-Addo to immediately revoke the appointment.

Meanwhile, the NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah has said he does not know whether Dr Appiahene is a card-bearing member of the party.

Speaking on Top Story on Joy FM, Mr Ahiagbah stated that even if he is a member of the NPP, there is no way their appointment will compromise EC’s credibility.