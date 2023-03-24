A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vera Wiredu, has defended President Nana Akufo-Addo over the appointment of new Electoral Commission (EC) members.

According to her, the appointees were selected by the Council of State following extensive consultation.

All President Akufo-Addo did was approve the names of the nominees.

“The President is in his office, the Council of State did their selection, did their findings, did their consultations extensively, and brought the names to him, it was not the NPP that brought these individuals, it was not the president that hand-picked these individuals but the Council of State,” she said on Accra-based TV3.

The President on Monday swore in Salima Ahmed Tijani, Dr Peter Appiahene and Rev Akua Ofori Boateng as new members of the EC.

They replace Mrs Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida, Mr Ebenezer Aggrey-Fynn and Mrs Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo who have all retired.

They have, therefore, joined Mrs Jean Mensa as Chairperson, Mr Samuel Tettey as Deputy Chairman for Operations, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman for Corporate and Ms Adwoa Asuama Abrefa as Commissioner.

Their appointment has been met with mixed reactions considering the fact that it comes about 21 months into the 2024 election coupled with claims Dr Peter Appiahene is a known NPP activist and makes his new role politically motivated.

But Madam Wiredu has said the Council of State has respected individuals and it will not be right for people to create a wrong impression about the appointment.

“We have astute individuals serving on the council, we have chiefs, we have NDC people, and even Honorable ET Mensah is on it.

“So let us not create a wrong impression, let us not confuse our viewers and Ghanaians into believing that it is His Excellency Nana Addo or the NPP party doing something out of the ordinary,” she urged.

Play audio above: