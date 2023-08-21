New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, says he will not vote in the party’s Super Delegates Conference.

This election is slated for August 26 to select five aspirants out of which the party’s presidential candidate would be elected.

But the Bono Region Chairman in a letter dated August 20, 2023 said he will abstain due to unsubstantiated allegations levelled against him.

Abronye DC stated unequivocally that, he has “never solicited any money from any of the aspirants just to campaign for him or her”.

“All constituency Chairmen and their Executives, including polling station executive in their Bono Region, would testify that I have never engaged them to campaign for a particular candidate. Therefore, the said presidential aspirant spokesperson and his colleagues’ campaign coordinators who want to hijack the party, including other twin regions are lying,” he added.

Below is Abronye’s letter: