There was chaos at the Kokroko Social Centre in the Bono East region, where the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Conference is taking place.

Reports suggest there was a disagreement between the Regional Organiser, Sule Musah, and the Youth Organiser who are delegates in the process.

It is, however, not immediately clear what started the commotion.

A video shared on Twitter by Accra-based UTV Ghana shows the duo exchanging blows at the voting grounds amidst heated arguments.

All attempts by the policemen on the ground to separate them proved futile as insults continued to pour in.

