Mahama orders immediate security reinforcement in Bono East

President John Dramani Mahama has instructed the Interior Minister and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to urgently deploy more security personnel to the Bono East Region in response to rising incidents of highway and armed robberies, particularly along the eastern corridor.

Speaking during his “Thank You Tour” in Kintampo, Mr Mahama acknowledged the growing insecurity in areas such as Atebubu, Amente, Sene East and West, and the Pru districts, where robbery cases have become increasingly rampant.

“We are aware of the challenges in the eastern corridor of Bono East. In response, I have directed the Minister for Interior and the IGP to deploy additional security personnel to those areas where robbery has become rampant,” he stated.

He further announced that the government would provide the police with patrol vehicles and communication equipment to enhance their capacity in combating crime and ensuring public safety.

In a broader governance update, Mr Mahama revealed a significant policy shift regarding the evaluation of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs). He disclosed that the Cabinet has approved new guidelines for the utilisation of the District Assembly Common Fund, with effective usage now serving as a key performance indicator for all MMDCEs.

“Eighty per cent of the funds will go directly to the regions, with guidelines approved by Cabinet. We’ll assess the performance of MMDCEs based on how well they use these resources,” he emphasised. “We will see what you’ve done with the fund, and based on that, decide whether you stay or you go.”

The President was warmly received in Kintampo, where hundreds of residents turned out to welcome him. During the event, the President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, commended the recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar, expressing hope for a further drop to single digits.

“You have reduced the dollar to cedi to 11 cedis, now I hear it is 10 cedis. I know by July, it will be 9 cedis. It will be a single digit,” the chief said.

Mr Mahama also addressed the falling cost of the Hajj pilgrimage, attributing the reduction to the strengthening cedi. He noted that this year’s fare dropped from GHS75,000 to GHS62,000 and projected that it could fall below GHS50,000 next year if the currency continues its strong performance.

Additionally, he confirmed that the government had honoured its promise to make Eid al-Fitr a statutory public holiday. “The bill to amend the Holiday Act to make that holiday permanent is ready for Parliament. So from next year, it will no longer require an executive instrument — it will be enshrined in law,” he announced.

Source: Clara Seshie

