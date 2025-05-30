Two suspects arrested over shooting incident at Fuo 

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested suspects in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on 26th February 2025 in Fuo, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.

The suspects, Abdul-Majeed Abdulai and Abdul-Majeed Saeed, wanted for the murder of Yakubu Mohammed Habib, were arrested on Saturday, 24th May and Monday, 26th May 2025, respectively.

In a statement, the Police explained that two other suspects, Baba Habib and Alhassan Fuseini, were arrested earlier and have been brought before the court.

The Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to bringing all perpetrators of crimes to justice.

Yakubu Mohammed, 26, was shot and killed in Fuo, Sagnarigu Municipality, following a dispute between his brother, Mustapha Muktadel, and a neighbor, Baba Habib.

According to residents, Baba Habib and his friends assaulted Mustapha Muktadel on 25th February at around 9:00 p.m.

Source: Adomonline.com