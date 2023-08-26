Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt, has unveiled his list of aspirants who will make it to the top at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Special Delegates Congress.

He revealed his top three candidates namely former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, these three will win the elections by high margins and the remaining two to make the list will only poll insignificant votes.

“Whether you like it or not, you cry or not, by tomorrow; only three people will get the majority of votes. Kennedy Agyapong, Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen; they will get more than 50% of the votes. In fact, they may even get more than 80 percent of the votes…The rest will compete for less than 50 percent of the votes“, he said.

Over 900 delegates are expected to partake in the Special Delegates Congress across all regions..

Five out of the 10 candidates vying for the presidential slot of the NPP will be selected to compete in the party’s main election on November 4 where over 200,000 delegates will vote to elect their flagbearer.

