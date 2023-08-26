Tensions escalated at a voting center in the Ashanti region after the Regional Youth Organiser showed his ballot paper to the public.

The act by Raphael Sarfo Patrick was met with strong opposition from polling agents, leading to a temporary halt of voting.

NPP confusion Kumasi

The Electoral Commission (EC) rejected the vote explaining that, the action of of the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser is contrary to regulations governing the election.

The rejection of his ballot resulted in a verbal exchange between supporters of Dr. Bawumia and other delegates.

However, the Police quickly stepped in to restore calm.

A peeved Raphael accused the Ashanti Regional Police Command of interfering in the ongoing NPP super delegates’ conference.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sarfo since nominations were opened, has openly campaigned for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidature.

The voting process is currently in progress nationwide as part of the New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Congress.

