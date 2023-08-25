A political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Amakye Boateng, has extolled the leadership qualities of the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

He says he would not be surprised if the Minister is selected as a running mate for the NPP in the 2024 presidential election.

“It will be in the best interest of whoever wins the NPP presidential primary to choose Dr Adutwum as running mate. Of all the people out there, he stands out,” said Dr. Amakye.

He explained that, Dr Adutwum has set himself apart in a unique way as a sound leader, and potentially a developmental leader.

“He has made that much clear. At the right time, he is able to point to something noticeable. He possesses knowledge and backs it up with actions. Leaders like Dr Adutwum are rare in Nana Addo’s government,” observed the political scientist.

In an interview with Obidehyie Ofori Amanfo on Nhyira Fm’s Kuro Yi Mu NsƐm, Dr. Amakye mentioned that no other sector has as much to show in development as the education sector.

“Among the aspirants, Nana Akufo-Addo himself asked them to mention their developmental works during their respective campaigns to further the NPP’s agenda. If there are any such works, why aren’t they doing it? What was the need for Nana Addo to say that? The fact is, no other sector can boldly point to any tangible development, but the education sector,” he stated.