Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho, has called for investment in the health sector, specifically infrastructure.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, he shared a heartbreaking scene in a maternity ward when he visited a family member at the hospital.

He indicated pregnant women lay on the bare floor in a congested maternity ward.

“One of my nephews’ wife put to bed three days ago; yesterday my wife and I decided to visit her at the Amasaman hospital, and frankly, I was sad because if Ghana can boast that we’ve been independent for so many years and till date, pregnant women lie on the bare floor in a small ward.

“I went only to the maternity ward, if so much money is going to waste and there is so much corruption in the system, why are so many hospital projects stalled, causing congestion?”

Alhaji Sorogho added that the lack of medical equipment, among other challenges, frustrates healthcare professionals and they get angry easily because they are always improvising.

Kofi Tonto, a communicator for the New Patriotic Party, speaking on the panel discussion, indicated that strong systems and institutions are underpinned by a society with the right mind.

