Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Sheila Bartels, has expressed optimism about winning the upcoming primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday January 27, 2024.

According to her, she deserves another term because she needs to continue her good work in the constituency.

She stated that, her key focuses have been human resource development and road infrastructure, adding that she is confident the strong relationship she has built with the delegates will guarantee her re-election.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Ms. Bartels said her target is to secure resounding victory on Saturday and she rallied delegates to “appreciate continuity” to advance the progress of the constituency.

She mentioned that, she has embarked on developmental works, fixing bad roads and damaged traffic lights.

“Because of the visible impact of my work, I strongly believe that I will win and win convincingly” the MP said.

Ms. Bartels, the daughter of Kwamena Bartels, who served as the longest-serving MP for Ablekuma North (1996-2008), hopes to consolidate the gains recorded in the last three years as the MP for the area and build on her political successes.

A total of 1,460 delegates, in addition to 51 executives, coordinators, and Council of Elders and patrons are expected to vote on Saturday.

While supporters of Ms. Bartels highlight her investment in human resource development and easy accessibility as among the reasons to justify her re-election, faithful followers of Nana Afriyieh, a former MP for Ablekuma, proclaim her humility and positive interpersonal relationships as grounds for her return.

In the 2020 primaries, Ms. Bartels garnered 518 votes, while Nana Afriyieh, the then-incumbent MP, secured 315 votes.

