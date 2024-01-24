Political parties are assuring Ghanaians of violence-free elections in December this year.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama said he won’t allow his party to cause chaos before, during and after the election.

John Mahama was addressing members of the Ashanti West Assemblies of God Church as part of the Building Ghana tour.

The 3-day tour is expected to be used for ideas soliciting and also visit various stakeholders who matter in ensuring peaceful elections.

The NDC is in the Asante region to also expose residents to their 24-hour economy.

As a member of the Assemblies of God Church, John Mahama attended the Ashanti West Regional Council’s 9th Meeting at Kwadaso as part of his tour.

In his address, the NDC Torchbearer says, he won’t supervise or allow his party cause chaos in the December general elections.

He called on the clergy to voice out and demand accountability from the ruling NPP regime. John Mahama told the congregation that the country’s economy has been run into a ditch.

