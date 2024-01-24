Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence and actor, Dr. Likee has delighted fans with a hilarious video showcasing their strange attire.

The duo, seemingly playing the roles of couple, caught the attention of many.

The video captured Vivian Jill Lawrence, at 40-years-old, embracing her role as an old lady with gusto.

She sported a grey bob wig, creating a comically aged appearance.

Her outfit featured a flowing dress that not only exhibited some leg but also revealed her tattoos. She cinched the waist with a vibrant red ribbon.

Completing her look, the actress donned old-fashioned shoes with black socks, added a touch of sophistication with glasses, and brought the character to life.

Ras Nene, on the other hand, opted for a humorous take on his attire.

He wore tight blue jeans shorts paired with a red top neatly tucked in. Complementing his attire, he added a pair of brown church shoes and a traditional cap, showcasing his unique sense of style.

The duo were spotted walking hand in hand, strolling together in public to the admiration of fans.

Watch video below

