A New Patriotic Party aspiring parliamentary candidate for Asante Akim North, Kwasi Kwarteng, believes he is the ‘new face’ that would unite the party’s grassroots in the constituency.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, he acknowledged the existing divisions between the camps of Kojo Baah and Appiah Kubi within the constituency.

This situation, Mr Kwarteng indicated has led to the emergence of a strong independent candidate who was formerly affiliated with the NPP.

Therefore, positioned as a new face in the political landscape, Mr Kwarteng expressed his commitment to fostering unity within the party and the constituency.

“Today, we have a strong independent candidate who used to be a member of the NPP. So, we are coming in as a new face to bring unity. The constituency as it stands now needs a new face,” he asserted.

He drew parallels with the experience of the Kumawu constituency, emphasising that the introduction of a new face will have an impact on the performance of the independent candidate in that area.

Mr Kwarteng’s candidacy represents a strategic move to address the internal divisions within the NPP in Asante Akim North, with a focus on presenting a unified front ahead of the upcoming national election.

The aspirant’s commitment to bridging the gaps within the party aligns with the broader goal of securing victory in the December 7 elections.

Meanwhile, the NPP delegates are set to cast their votes on Saturday, to elect various parliamentary candidates who would contest on the ticket of the NPP during the December 7 election.