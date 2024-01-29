The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Kwasi Kwarteng, has expressed shock at securing just 12 votes in the just ended parliamentary primary in the Asante Akyem North constituency.

“I was shocked to receive only 12 votes. I am surprised. We met with delegates, spoke with them, and they assured us that they would vote for me,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday.

This notwithstanding, Mr. Kwarteng said he respects the decision of delegates to retain incumbent Member of Parliament, Andy Appiah-Kubi.

“Although they liked me, I believe they thought it was not my time,” he bemoaned.

Mr. Kwarteng was optimistic delegates will vote for him to represent them in Parliament in future.

“I believe that when the season is right, I may get the nod” the Education Ministry PRO added.

