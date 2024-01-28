One person has been arrested with the police on a manhunt for others in connection with electoral-related violence in Yendi during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

The persons are suspected of damaging electoral materials during the sorting of ballots on Saturday.

Tables and chairs were damaged, disrupting the counting process.

However, no one was hurt during the disturbances.

In a statement, the police noted established protocols were followed to reinstate law, order, and security in the area in collaboration with the military.

“We wish to assure the public that all persons behind this unfortunate act shall be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the statement assured.

