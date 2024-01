Ofoase Ayirebi Member of Parliament (MP), Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has retained the seat as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the December 7 election.

This was after Mr Nkrumah who doubles as the Information Minister polled 378 votes during the NPP primaries on Saturday.

His two contenders Maxwell Dwamena and Eric Owusu Mensah polled 100 and 92 votes respectively.

Mr Nkrumah will be serving his third term if he wins the upcoming general election.

