Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency in the Western Region, George Mireku-Duker has secured a resounding victory in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary.

He garnered an impressive 1,187 votes out of the 1,256 cast, representing 96% of the total votes.

Gordon Opoku Boateng and Ellias, his contenders, managed to secure 46 and 22 votes, respectively.

This landslide victory marks the third consecutive time ur Mireku-Duker, who also serves as the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has emerged as the parliamentary candidate.

The election, conducted at the University of Mines and Technology campus was very peaceful.

