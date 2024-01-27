England forward Harry Kane scored as Bayern Munich claimed a narrow win at Augsburg to move within a point of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Goals from Aleksandar Pavlovic and Alphonso Davies had given Bayern a comfortable lead at the break.

And Kane then tapped in to restore their two-goal advantage after Ermedin Demirovic had headed in for the hosts.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saved Sven Michel’s penalty but Demirovic’s spot-kick set up a nervy finale.

On-loan Tottenham defender Eric Dier made his first start for Thomas Tuchel’s injury-hit side, with Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano among nine absentees.

Meanwhile, Deniz Undav scored a hat-trick as Stuttgart thrashed RB Leipzig 5-2 to tighten their grip on third spot.

Leipzig – who face Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in February and have now lost their last three matches in Germany’s top flight – sit fourth on the same points as Borussia Dortmund, who have played a game fewer.

Leverkusen, who have a game in hand over Bayern, play Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday (17:30 GMT).