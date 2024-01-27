Only Luca Toni (24) has scored more goals for Bayern in their first Bundesliga season than Harry Kane who has found the back of the net 23 times

England forward Harry Kane scored as Bayern Munich claimed a narrow win at Augsburg to move within a point of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Goals from Aleksandar Pavlovic and Alphonso Davies had given Bayern a comfortable lead at the break.

And Kane then tapped in to restore their two-goal advantage after Ermedin Demirovic had headed in for the hosts.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saved Sven Michel’s penalty but Demirovic’s spot-kick set up a nervy finale.

On-loan Tottenham defender Eric Dier made his first start for Thomas Tuchel’s injury-hit side, with Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano among nine absentees.

Meanwhile, Deniz Undav scored a hat-trick as Stuttgart thrashed RB Leipzig 5-2 to tighten their grip on third spot.

Leipzig – who face Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in February and have now lost their last three matches in Germany’s top flight – sit fourth on the same points as Borussia Dortmund, who have played a game fewer.

Leverkusen, who have a game in hand over Bayern, play Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday (17:30 GMT).




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR