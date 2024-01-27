Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi says he is healthy.

Chairman Wontumi was spotted in the Bantama Constituency during the NPP parliamentary primaries on Saturday January 27, 2024.

He was seen moving around and granting interviews during the elections.

Whilst responding to questions from the press on how is doing, he said “ I am okay.”

Chairman Wontumi has been in the news for over a week following the comments he made about the Asantehene.

He was summoned to the Manhyia Palace to meet the Kumasi Traditional Council but failed to show up.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, led an NPP delegation to appeal for an extension due to the Chairman Wontumi’s illness.

The traditional leader denied their request insisting that he did not provide a medical report to validate his permission.

Chairman Wontumi is however, expected to meet the Traditional Council on Monday, January 29, 2024.

