The Manhyia South Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, popularly known as ‘Tom Tom’ says he will not apologise to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

This follows threats of a lawsuit by the regional chairman over some comments made by the constituency chairman.

In an earlier statement released through his aide, Chairman Wontumi, as he is popular called, expressed anger over assertions by Mr. Ofori-Atta that he was engaging in influence peddling in the selection process for the NPP’s running mate.

According to Chairman Wontumi, the Constituency Chairman had on two different platforms accused him of “selling” the NPP’s vice-presidential slot to the highest bidder.

He subsequently gave Mr. Ofori-Atta a 48-hour ultimatum to either substantiate the claims or retract and apologise.

Chairman Wontumi said failure on Ofori-Atta’s part to comply with this ultimatum would leave him with no choice but to pursue legal action.

“While the public is urged to dismiss and disregard these unfounded claims as they are bereft of, and lack, substance, Mr Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta is given 48 hours to either substantiate these allegations or render an unqualified apology to Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako and the Party in the Ashanti Region.

“There would be no other option than to take legal action against him should he fail to do so,” the statement asserted.

But responding to the threat, Mr. Ofori-Atta said he does not owe the Regional Chairman an apology.

He stressed that he is also ready “to meet him in court.”

“For now, I am waiting for the so-called 48-hour ultimatum to elapse and take it from there,” he added.

