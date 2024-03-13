After a prolonged absence from the music scene, Ghana 2pac, also known as Supa, has been spotted on the streets of Accra.

In recent sightings, Supa appeared disheveled, with noticeable swelling in his legs, prompting concern among fans.

The once-vibrant musician, known for his unique freestyles seemed to be grappling with health and personal challenges during his time away from the spotlight.

Supa became a social media sensation, earning him the moniker Ghana 2pac for his resemblance to the late American rapper.

However, his sudden disappearance from the music scene left many wondering his whereabouts and well-being.

Fans and supporters hope that he receives the necessary support and assistance to overcome any challenge he may be facing to enable him pursue his passion for music.

