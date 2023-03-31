Manager of TikTok sensation, Ahuofe, alias Ghana Tupac has confirmed his passing.

News run rife in the early hours of Thursday, March 30 that the comedic personality had passed on, and though it was unconfirmed, the social media space was awash with condolences for the bereaved family.

In a latest development, Ahuofe’s manager confirmed his sudden demise and detailed the events leading to his death.

Contrary to reports that Ahuofe was poisoned because he was active on social media the night of his passing, his manager said no one has a hand in his death.

He explained that, Ahuofe was recovering from an ailment while entertaining his fans on TikTok live.

However, he said the situation worsened shortly after his live video and he was rushed to the hospital where he died.

“Everyone liked Ahuofe so no one had any evil plans for him. He was with me when the situation got worse and I personally sent him to the hospital where he died. If the doctors had suspected poisoning, I believe we would have been arrested but here we are. He was not poisoned, he has been sick for a while” he added.

Real name Sylvester Agyemang, Ahuofe became a social media sensation when his video went viral due to his resemblance to the late American rapper, Tupac.

