The final funeral rites of late Tiktok star, Ahuofe has been held.

The ceremony, which drew mourners from far and near, took place on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

It was held at the Angola-Kumasi Anana Paado Durbar Ground in Kumasi.

Among the mourners present were Kumawood stars; Ras Nene, Vivian Jill, and Kwaku Manu among others.

Ahuofe born Kwaku Adomako died on March 30, 2023, after a short illness.

