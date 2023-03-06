The final funeral rites of actress Ahuofe Patricia’s mother, Barbara Opoku-Addo, have been held.

This was in a solemn ceremony held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Tesano police depot in Accra.

Scores of mourners including family, friends, members of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) were in attendance to commiserate with the family.

Her mortal remains were laid in state at the ICGC Eagle Temple at Gbawe Zero.

She was subsequently interred at the Osu cemetery.

A video from the ceremony shared on Instagram by zionfelixdotcom captured mourners struggling with tears as they paid their last respects.

Madam Opoku-Addo passed on in the early hours of Monday, January 30, 2023, after a short illness.

She was 48.