Comic actor, Richard Kweku Asante aka Kalybos, has reacted to the death of the mother of her screen girlfriend, Priscilla Opoku-Agyemang aka Ahuofe Patri.

The actress took to her Instagram page to announce the death of her mum, Susana Opoku on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Her post though with little details about the unfortunate incident generated commiseration messages to the actress.

An obviously heartbroken Kalybos also took to his Instagram page to console his colleague.

He assured she was not alone and he will be with her while she goes through this hard time in life.

To brighten Priscilla’s mood, Kalybos eulogised everyone needed an Ahuofe Patri in their lives as he shared their photo.

Some fans have commented on Kalybos’ post with touching comments.