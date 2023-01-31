An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to Agradaa’s lawyer, Theophilus Donkor, who had been charged for verbally assaulting police officers who were in the process of arresting Agradaa.

This was after Mr Donkor had pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a public officer and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

He was granted a self-recognisance bail by the court presided over by Rosemond Baah Tosu.

The two parties were asked to consider resolving their case outside the court.

Mr Donkor is, however, to reappear on February 27, 2023.

Filing of motion

Meanwhile, the lawyer has filed a motion challenging the authority of the police who arrested him.

He is arguing that personnel from the Cantonments Police Station who arrested him did not have the authority to do so because the alleged crime was committed around the Accra Metropolitan Assembly area, a jurisdiction outside the operations of the Cantonments Police Division.

Agradaa’s latest arrest

Police sources have confirmed that the Founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asieduaa Koranteng (Agradaa), was re-arrested at the forecourt of the Accra Circuit Court by officers of the Ghana Police Service when she appeared in one of her cases.

Information available indicates that the arrest is related to a case she had with a pastor by name Appiah Biblical.

Agradaa is currently before two circuit courts in Accra on counts of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisement in the media.