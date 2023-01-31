Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency, Kofi Adams, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a party did not issue any public announcement on the reshuffle.

He explained that only the affected persons and the Speaker of Parliament were the parties notified through letters.

“If they talk about not being engaged in a respectable way before any public announcement, that’s fair. But the party did not make any public announcement. The party had not issued any statement to the public.

“The party drafted four letters and after the communication and engagement, they asked an elder to convey the message to the affected persons. How the letter was leaked, sitting with you here and the party leaders have no idea,” he said.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he indicated that the reshuffle has not caused any division in the party.

Mr Adams said he believes that the decision has just received mixed reactions from party members and MPs.

“I don’t think there’s a gap. I think it’s a decision they took that some are shocked about, some have also welcomed it, and some also thought that no one dreamt something like this could happen though we may think that it should be done,” he said.

He claimed that leaders made the decision with some targeted goals they intend to achieve within a specified time.

“If by tomorrow the president decides to change the Finance Minister it will be no news, beyond the announcement it will not bring anything positive because it has been expected.

“As a leader, you should not wait for everything to be a complete mess before you do a reshuffle. So that’s what they have done,” he added.

He further likened the reshuffle to football late substitutions who may not make any crucial impact.

“It’s like a football game that you’re about to make substations, you’ve waited till two minutes to the end of the game before substituting. The person may not make the necessary impact but possibly if you bring the person in 15 minutes to the end of the game, he can have some effect or impact,” he stated.

He advised affected persons to desist from uttering negative comments which may have adverse effects on the party.