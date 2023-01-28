The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders has urged calm among members over the Minority leadership shake-up.

The Council has urged the rank and file of the party to refrain from further public pronouncements over the development which has resulted in agitations.

This was contained in a statement issued at the end of a Council meeting following a petition on the matter.

“The Council has initiated steps to act expeditiously on the petition and related matters. While this process is underway, the Council urges our Honourable Members of Parliament, Party leadership at all levels and all concerned persons to refrain from further public pronouncements on the matter in the larger interest of our great NDC. This is a time to be circumspect in order not to play into the hands of our detractors,” the statement urged.

The Council among other things has assured it will come up with an early and principled resolution on the matter.

“The Council assures the rank and file of the Party of an early and principled resolution of the issues and ultimately, the NDC will emerge stronger and more united,” the statement further assured.

The NDC has been in turmoil following an announcement about the change in its parliamentary leadership.

Ajumako Anyan-Essiam, Dr Cassiel Ato-Forson has replaced Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader, a development which has not gone down well with some parliamentarians and party supporters.

Meanwhile, the Caucus is expected to meet on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, over the matter.