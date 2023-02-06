The eighth Parliament is the longest in the history of the Republic of Ghana which has suffered some turbulent situations but has survived.

Currently, there’s seemingly anger in the both Majority and Minority sides of the House.

This has put the House in an uncertain state with regards to its smooth running, especially when the Speaker for the first time comes from the opposition party.

As Parliament reconvenes, how cooperating or uncooperating will members be to help run the House?

The House has seen for the first time, Majority and Ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) legislators not happy with the turn of events and coming out to call on the sitting President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to make changes in the ministerial arrangements.

Led by a Senior Member of the party, Andy Appiah Kubi, they held a press conference, and specifically mentioned that the President should sack the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Buahen, which eventually coupled with other happenings made Mr Buahen resign from his position.

But the Minister has defended why he should be allowed to continue to handle the economic programs of the nation.

Through a Parliamentary Vote of Censure by the Minority on a 7-Point accusation, the Adhoc Committee investigated the matter but the Majority Walk-Out did affect the call for the head of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The aggrieved 98 members of the Majority, known as the Majority of the Majority, are expected to hold another press conference to press upon the president to relieve his cousin, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta from his position.

Though President Akufo-Addo has assured the government’s party representatives of sacking the Finance Minister on 3-legged factors of presentation of the 2023 budget statement and economic policy, the passage of the appropriation bill and the IMF deal, the legislators say time was running.

Do we ask what is under the sleeves of the 98? Time will tell.

The Minority has had to deal with its sudden leadership shakeup and its associated misgivings from the legislators themselves and party members.

ALSO READ:

Ablakwa vs Kusi Boateng: The courts shouldn’t impede Parliament’s work – Bright Simons

Kofi Adams proposes changes in NDC Parliamentary leadership selection

Signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwettey, a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, replaced three leaders: Dr Ato Forson for Haruna Iddrisu, Armah Kofi Buah for Avedzie and Goverce Agbodza for Muntaka Mubarak.

This has generated a lot of grievances among the Caucus and whether or not the changes have really taken effect and the misunderstandings between the Caucus’ leadership stand a great hurdle to the already turbulent environment of Parliament.

The Minority’s “former” leadership laments they were not informed and consulted before the action, but the Ato Forson’s new Leaders have in a press interaction outlined programs for the ensuing parliamentary business.

Now that Parliament is angered, will it break the law or make the law?. Tuesday, February 7, The House reconvenes, and all attention will be on the House.