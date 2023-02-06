Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to lament the current state of her country.

Last week was really a difficult time for Nigerians over the scarcity of new Naira notes and the inability to use mobile banking apps for transactions.

This is no different for Tonto as she reveals her inability to also use her bank app and her light has been exhausted.

In a post via Instagram on Sunday night, the thespian revealed she doesn’t have an ATM card and has been attempting to make a transaction for over six hours.

She added that the situation has subjected her to a whole new level of emotional instability and is so frustrated.

She wrote: “For the past two days I have been unable to open my bank app, only this evening my light unit decided to finish. I have tried opening this app for almost 6 hours and finally believe I will be sleeping in the dark today.

“I can’t buy init, I can’t buy diesel. I absolutely can’t even get a hotel I don’t use or own an ATM… I’m on a whole new level of emotional instability. Am I alone? I’m so frustrated.”