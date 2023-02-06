Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is leading some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament to the funeral of the late Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula.

They were seen seated in a bus from the Tamale Airport to Kpembi in the Savanah Region.

Some of the Members of Parliament captured are the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Shiela Bartels, Mustapha Yussif, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Habib Iddrisu, Dr Prince Armah, and Steven Jalulah, among others.

The late Lepowura Alhaji Jawula, who was the former chairman of the Ghana Football Association, died in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America, on January 21, 2023.

In line with Islamic practice, the veteran football administrator and politician was buried in the United States on Sunday, January 22.

The former chairman of the Ghana Football Association would have clocked 74 years old in May.

He held the affairs of Ghana football from 1997 to 2001. His reign saw the U-17 team place 2nd and 3rd in the 1997 and 1999 World Cups, respectively, and the U-20 team place 2nd in the 2001 World Cup edition.

Until his death, he was the chairman of the Ghana Premier League Management Committee, a CAF Interclub Committee member, and a board member of GPL side A Real Tamale United.

