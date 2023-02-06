Actress and producer Glady’s Mensah Poku, known in showbiz as Nayas, has revealed she got wedded to her German-based husband eight days after they first met.

Nayas, in a recently aired episode of the Delay Show, revealed she met her husband through gospel musician Brother Sammy and his wife.

According to her, they were involved in a Ghana-Germany long distance relationship for a month after they were introduced to each other, after which he touched down in Ghana for formalities which took only eitght days.

In the interview, she mentioned that she had no plans of dating or marriage due to the bitter experience she had from her previous union with musician Ernest Opoku.

However, she was convinced the German ‘borga’ was a good option since Brother Sammy and his wife highly recommended him as a good man.

“When he came to Ghana to see me for the first time, he requested for list. At that time he had bought some things for the wedding already. He came in September and requested we got married before he left same month. My parents did not oblige but I was thinking because Brother Sammy’s wife vouched for him, I was on the right path.”

Though at that time she was not in love with her spouse, Nayas said she proceeded into the marriage and subsequently sold off her belongings to join him in Germany two years later due to the COVID-imposed lockdown.

After being under the same roof, Nayas said she discovered her husband’s goody-two-shoes attitude was just a façade, and his life was an entire lie.

Not only did she find out she was the fifth woman he has married, he was also a father-of-eight.

Just as it took some few words to get her to settle down with him, Nayas said the lies erased any positive feeling she had for him.

“When I compared the life I had in Ghana and the one I had with him, I knew I had made a mistake,” she said amid tears.

