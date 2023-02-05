Scores of individuals have commiserated with Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, popularly known as ‘Ahuofe Patricia’, whose late mother’s one-week remembrance has been held.

It can be recalled that on January 30, 2023, the actress took to social media to announce the death of her mother, while admitting the void she feels.

“I know you are resting. But I feel so lonely,” she wrote.

Her post has gathered sympathies and commiserations from scores of celebrities online.

February 4, 2023, a one-week remembrance ceremony has been organised in honour of her late mother at the Police Depot in Accra.

In a couple of pictures and videos that have gone viral, Ahoufe Patricia was dressed in an all-black attire while exchanging pleasantries with guests.

Ahoufe Patricia’s mother, however, will be laid to rest on February 25, 2023.