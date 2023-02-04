Three people have died in a motorbike accident at Yaw Bronya in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased include two males, Augustine Annor, a lotto agent and Kwame Reuben, an ‘okada’ rider. The other female victim, believed to be in her late sixties, is yet to be identified.

Sources say Augustine Annor engaged the services of Kwame Reuben to transport him to Foase in line of duty.

The motorbike, which moved at top speed, lost balance after hitting a pothole on the road. It, therefore, ran into a female pedestrian who was crossing the road.

All three victims died on the spot.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

According to Assembly member for Tebeso Electoral Area, Adomako Mensah, the area has recorded series of motorbike accidents due to over speeding.

He says many motorists ignore road safety precautions.

“They refuse to wear the helmet. Most of these deaths could have been avoided by the use of helmets,” he said.