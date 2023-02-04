Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has promised to explain the comment he recently made about people who spend long hours to watch movies.

He told KMJ on Prime Morning that though he admitted he erred with his statement, he did not say it to offend anybody. “The intention behind my statement was different from how it came out. That was not what I wanted to communicate so at the right time I will come to explain,” he said on Joy Prime.

Yaw Dabo noted that after receiving backlash for his comment, the President of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), called him and requested to apologise on his behalf.

“I was happy that FIPAG took that step. I have now realised that when you admit your mistakes the leadership is ready to throw their support behind you,” he noted.

In the letter signed by the President of FIPAG, James Aboagye, the association described Yaw’s comment as “very unsavory, offensive and insult[ing]”. They added that “such a behaviour or attitude is an affront to the film industry and should not be entertained and supported by any well-mannered person.”

Yaw Dabo had initially said in an interview that only lazy people spend more time to watch movies. “Where the world is going now, everything is about money. So anyone who will sit for an hour to watch a movie is a lazy person.”

He added that with the hard economic conditions, it is advisable for people to be more focused on their works than use their productive hours to watch movies.

The diminutive actor has been featured in movies such as ‘It’s All about Love’, ‘Megye Wo Girl’, ‘Awarie Ben Nie’, among others.