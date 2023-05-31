Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has cemented his new role as a football administrator with a major gig from Barcelona Football Academy.

Dabo has partnered with the World Sports Academy (WOSPAC) for his local soccer academy to build network for the young stars he is nurturing.

This is in fulfillment of her long-term goal to get partnership from lower division or notable teams for his U14, U15, U16, U17 and U18 players.

In an Instagram post where he made the announcement, Dabo revealed that the WOSPAC Director, Xavi Hidalgo would be in Ghana next month to familiarise with his team.

This is the first deal he has secured since his Spain tour which made headlines last month.

Among other things, he is appealing for a partnership deal with Real Madrid and football agent Jorge Mendes.

