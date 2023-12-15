Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo has mounted a spirited defense for his colleague, Don Little, following his accident a week ago.

Don Little had a brush with the police after he knocked down a motor rider while transporting his sick friend to the hospital.

The police and some Ghanaians have attributed the incident to Don Little’s diminutive stature, arguing that he is unfit to drive.

However, Yaw Dabo also diminutive fired a salvo at critics noting that, the issue of size is irrelevant.

According to him, Don Little has over three years driving experience capable of driving long distances.

Having had the opportunity to be driven around by Don Little, Dabo vouched for his competence.

Dabo appealed to the public to stop the criticisms since unfortunate incident like an accident is part of life and can happen to anyone.