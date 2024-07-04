The actor, known for his diminutive stature, shared that he was made to feel inferior despite being an adult.

Reflecting on the incident, Don Little stated that due to his appearance, he was looked down upon even though he is older than many who attend the adult service.

He expressed his disappointment, stating that he has younger siblings who are not even subjected to such treatment.

As a result, Don Little has opted for alternative ways to practice his faith. Instead of attending church, he now does his personal prayers.

He revealed that he now visits the Atwea mountains for prayers and does not see the need to join a congregation or church gatherings to worship God.