A truck carrying timber lost control and overturned, causing a major accident at Obuasi Mangoase in the Ashanti Region today.

The truck crashed into several vehicles, including a taxi and two other cars.

The truck rammed into the rear of a taxi with registration number AS 1735-18, causing severe damage.

As it overturned, the timber it was transporting fell and crushed multiple cars, including one registered GW 5088-11, which became trapped beneath the truck.

Witnesses reported that the truck’s brakes failed, leading to the incident in the afternoon.

Remarkably, despite the severity of the crash, the taxi driver and a passenger trapped in the vehicle under the truck were rescued without injuries.

No other casualty was recorded.

READ ON