The oxygen plant at the Tamale Teaching Hospital has shut down since Monday, July 1, over a faulty engine.

The technical glitch has resulted in an oxygen supply shortage at the facility which is a major referral hospital for five regions in northern Ghana.

The Public Relations Officer, Zuberu Alidu, confirmed the development in an interview on Accra-based Channel One TV.

Mr Alidu indicated that, technical experts are working to resolve the issue, but no completion timeline has been provided.

“One of the components, a very important component of the oxygen plant got burnt and because of that the plant is not able to produce and supply. What we are doing now is to liaise with suppliers mostly in Kumasi because our suppliers within the Northern region, we are told that they aren’t able to give us oxygen.

“For now, we have what we need. Besides this, we are also in touch with the facilities referring to us, especially with Ghana Health Service such that the referral that will come, we’ll have what it takes to receive them,” he stated.

Meanwhile, a Medical Officer who also spoke on the issue indicated that, the hospital has made available some concentrators to mitigate the shortage.

Calm has therefore been urged among the public has measures are being in place to resolve the challenge.

ALSO READ: