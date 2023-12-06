The lack of pediatric dialysis machines and consumables at the Tamale Teaching Hospital has led to the tragic loss of 15 children in the hospital.

This has forced healthcare workers to improvise with using adult machines on children, putting the lives of vulnerable patients at extreme risk.

The Nurse Manager of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Dialysis Unit, Adam Yahaya Wanzam appealed to individuals and nongovernmental organizations for assistance to provide the life-saving equipment and supplies that are urgently needed.

“We have lost over 10 to 15 children who were supposed to receive dialysis. But for a lack of pediatric machines, we were improvising with the adult machines, and the adult machines and consumables are not for children.

“We are calling on individuals and Non-governmental organisations to come to our aid by helping us acquire these pediatric machines and consumables so that when an innocent child finds him/herself in this situation, the Tamale Teaching Hospital Dialysis unit can be able to rescue them.” he said in an interview on Citi FM.

Mr. Wanzam highlighted the devastating effect of the shortage, not only for the children but also for their families who must endure the unimaginable pain.