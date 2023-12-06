The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has mentioned that the government aims to position the country strategically among Africa’s top three tourism destinations in the next five years to generate $5 billion annually.

He said this at this year’s Tourism Investment Summit in Accra on December 5 2023 adding that government would use the public-private partnership model as one of the ways of improving the country’s tourism sector.

“The country’s economy will continue to depend significantly on tourism and the creative sectors to provide literally two to three out of the 10 jobs that would be created going into the future, and, indeed, we as a government are guided by a vision of placing Ghana among Africa’s top three tourism destinations over the next five years to generate at least $5 billion,” the Finance Minister stated.

The summit organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture together with its agencies; the Ghana Tourism Development Project (GTDP) and the Ghana Tourism Authority was held on the theme: “Tourism Investment, A Catalyst for National Development”.