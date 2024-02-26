The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has criticized the ‘One Village, One Dam’ [1V1D] initiative by government.

According to him, the policy is “useless” and has no benefit for the Ghanaian people.

Franklin Cudjoe speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Monday argued that, former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta wouldn’t have financed it if it were his own private enterprise.

“Quite frankly, 1 Village, 1 Dam is useless. Those things were not economic. Ken Ofori-Atta wouldn’t have funded it if it was his private business,” he said.

The One Village One Dam Policy under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication (IPEP) Programme aimed at improving agriculture, renewable energy, and rural electrification development.

Watch video below:

ALSO READ: